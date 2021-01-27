Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Air Transat to pause all routes from Toronto until April 30

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Prime Minister urges Canadians to cancel travel plans' Coronavirus: Prime Minister urges Canadians to cancel travel plans
WATCH ABOVE: (Jan. 26) Global's Keith Baldrey has the latest on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging Canadians to cancel their travel plans, and hinting at possible new restrictions.

MONTREAL — Transat A.T. Inc. says it will suspend all Air Transat flights out of Toronto until April 30, effective tomorrow.

Transat spokeswoman Debbie Cabana says the airline will also suspend some routes from Montreal for the same period.

The travel company says the Canadian government’s new and stricter border entry requirements caused a decline in bookings, forcing the airline to revise its flight schedule.

Read more: As Ottawa mulls more travel restrictions, CBSA has turned away more than 30K at border

The airline notified travel agents of the cancellations in a memo Wednesday.

Trending Stories

The memo obtained by The Canadian Press says passengers who paid for their flight or vacation package with cash or credit card will receive a full refund.

Story continues below advertisement

It says passengers currently at their destinations will be rebooked on flights returning to Canada.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford doubles down on mandatory vaccines for international travellers' Coronavirus: Doug Ford doubles down on mandatory vaccines for international travellers
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19TravelTorontoMontrealAir Travelairlinesair transatTransatTransat AT
Flyers
More weekly flyers