Global News at Noon BC
January 22 2021 5:52pm
02:47

How B.C. health officials plan to execute mass vaccination plan

Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has analysis on Friday’s announcement by the province to vaccinate 4.3 million British COlumbians.

