Entertainment
January 22 2021 5:52am
Halifax Celtic Festival Goes Virtual

The director of the Halifax Celtic Festival, and the founder of the Celtic Cultural Society of Nova Scotia, Rick Grant, tees up this year’s first-ever ‘At Home with the 2021 Halifax Celtic Festival’.

