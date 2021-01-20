Global News Hour at 6 BC January 20 2021 9:42pm 01:56 COVID-19 in B.C.: shifting concerns over active cases Global’s Keith Baldrey on how the concern over active cases is shifting in B.C. New COVID-19 cluster in B.C. Interior linked to ‘social events’ in Williams Lake <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7589913/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7589913/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?