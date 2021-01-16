Menu

Global News Hour at 6
January 16 2021 3:59pm
01:38

40 years of Edmonton’s Food Bank

Edmonton’s Food Bank is celebrating a major milestone. It has now been serving the community for 40 years. Morgan Black has more on the important role it plays.

