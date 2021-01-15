Menu

Global National
January 15 2021 9:30pm
02:39

What’s driving the COVID-19 surge in Windsor, Ontario?

Windsor-Essex has surpassed every region in Ontario for new COVID-19 cases per capita, stretching hospitals to the limit. Eric Sorensen looks at what could be fuelling the surge.

