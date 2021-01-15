Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 15 2021 8:42pm
02:21

Vaccination delay concerns in B.C.

How will the delays in production and distribution of the Pfizer vaccine impact the B.C. vaccination rollout plan? Richard Zussman reports.

