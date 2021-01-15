Global News Hour at 6 BC January 15 2021 8:42pm 02:21 Vaccination delay concerns in B.C. How will the delays in production and distribution of the Pfizer vaccine impact the B.C. vaccination rollout plan? Richard Zussman reports. B.C. faces tough choices as near-term Pfizer vaccine shipments cut in half <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7580359/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7580359/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?