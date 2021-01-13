Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
January 13 2021 10:53am
04:43

Down Syndrome community at greater risk of COVID-19, pushing for vaccine priority

Canadian Down Syndrome Society’s interim executive director Laura LaChance talks about the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Down syndrome community.

Advertisement

Video Home