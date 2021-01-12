Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 12 2021 7:25pm
01:44

COVID-19 devastates Saskatchewan small town care homes

Six people died from COVID-19 in a care home in Wakaw and all 44 residents contracted the disease. Five residents died in a care home in Wilkie, Sask.

Advertisement

Video Home