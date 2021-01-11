Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
January 11 2021 8:03pm
01:19

The risk of outdoor activities

It was a mild weekend and many were eager to get out and enjoy it. But was it too many? Joe Scarpelli has more on what’s considered safe when it comes to those buzzing trails and parks.

Advertisement

Video Home