Coronavirus
January 8 2021 8:30pm
01:41

Manitoba restrictions remain

The current COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba will remain in place for at least two more weeks. And as Malika Karim reports, we’re beginning to see the impact of holiday gatherings on the numbers.

