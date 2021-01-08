Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 8 2021 6:27pm
04:32

Father who lost family on Flight PS752 lives for justice

A year after the Iranian army shot down a Ukraine Airlines Flight 752, a father in the Greater Toronto Area who lost his wife and son says he lives for justice. Farah Nasser reports.

