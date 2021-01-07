The Morning Show January 7 2021 10:52am 09:21 U.S. Journalist Joan Lunden reflects on Monday’s attack on Capitol Hill U.S. journalist Joan Lunden joins The Morning Show to talk about the ongoing political climate and the changes she witnessed in the U.S. throughout her career. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7560921/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7560921/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?