The Morning Show
January 7 2021 10:52am
09:21

U.S. Journalist Joan Lunden reflects on Monday’s attack on Capitol Hill

U.S. journalist Joan Lunden joins The Morning Show to talk about the ongoing political climate and the changes she witnessed in the U.S. throughout her career.

