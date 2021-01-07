Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 7 2021 10:26am
03:47

Riots on Capitol Hill and the threat to democracy

Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman reflects on the violence on Capitol Hill, its impact on democracy and how it will play out on the world stage.

