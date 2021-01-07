Global News Morning BC January 7 2021 10:26am 03:47 Riots on Capitol Hill and the threat to democracy Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman reflects on the violence on Capitol Hill, its impact on democracy and how it will play out on the world stage. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7560818/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7560818/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?