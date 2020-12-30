Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
December 30 2020 4:12pm
00:58

B.C. officials report 485 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces the latest COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, December 30 from a telephone line in Vancouver.

Advertisement

Video Home