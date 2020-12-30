Menu

Health

B.C. reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 485 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths' B.C. officials report 485 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces the latest COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, December 30 from a telephone line in Vancouver.

B.C. health officials reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 11 deaths.

The deaths bring the province’s death toll to 893.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by six to 379. Of those, 77 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of three from Tuesday.

Click to play video 'B.C. officials announce liquor sales ordered to stop at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve' B.C. officials announce liquor sales ordered to stop at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve
B.C. officials announce liquor sales ordered to stop at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

There are now 7,551 active cases in the province, while 9,320 people are in self-isolation due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The province also announced an order that will halt liquor sales on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m.

Read more: B.C. records 74 COVID-19 deaths over five days along with 2,206 new cases

Click to play video 'British Columbians asked to stay home for New Years Eve' British Columbians asked to stay home for New Years Eve
British Columbians asked to stay home for New Years Eve

The numbers come a day after the province reported 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 over a five-day span, along with 74 deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Tuesday that lower case numbers in recent days may be due to fewer people being tested over the holidays.

