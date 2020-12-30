B.C. reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 11 deaths.

The deaths bring the province’s death toll to 893.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by six to 379. Of those, 77 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of three from Tuesday.

There are now 7,551 active cases in the province, while 9,320 people are in self-isolation due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The province also announced an order that will halt liquor sales on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m.

The numbers come a day after the province reported 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 over a five-day span, along with 74 deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Tuesday that lower case numbers in recent days may be due to fewer people being tested over the holidays.