Activist
December 28 2020 2:46pm
02:03

UBC Grad sentenced to 6 years in Saudi prison for defying ban on women driving.

Loujain al-Hathloul was given nearly six-years in jail for defying a ban on women driving in that country, punishment supporters say is unjust. Jennifer Palma reports.

