Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
February 10 2021 4:23pm
01:02

UBC grad and women’s right activist released from Saudi prison

Loujain al-Hathlou, a prominent women’s rights advocate and UBC grad has been released from her Saudi jail cell where she has been detained for nearly three years.

Advertisement

Video Home