Global News Hour at 6 BC July 21 2020 10:36pm 01:52 Growing concerns for UBC grad imprisoned in Saudi Arabia Family and friends of a UBC grad are concerned about her health, now that they haven’t heard from her for more than two months. Catherine Urquhart reports. Family of UBC grad imprisoned in Saudi Arabia fears for her safety amid sudden silence <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7203837/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7203837/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?