UBC grad sentenced to 6 years in Saudi prison for defying ban on women driving

Send this page to someone via email

One of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, and a University of British Columbia (UBC) graduate, was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media.

Loujain al-Hathloul’s case, and her imprisonment for the past two and a half years, have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers.

Al-Hathloul graduated from UBC in 2014, and her family has been advocating for her release for years.

Al-Hathloul, 31, was among a handful of Saudi women who openly called for the right to drive before it was granted in 2018 and for the removal of male guardianship laws that had long stifled women’s freedom of movement and ability to travel abroad.

Story continues below advertisement

She was arrested in March 2018 and has been in detention since then.

State-linked Saudi news outlet Sabq reported that al-Hathloul was found guilty by the kingdom’s anti-terrorism court on charges including agitating for change, pursuing a foreign agenda, using the internet to harm public order and and cooperating with individuals and entities that have committed crimes according to anti-terror laws. She has 30 days to appeal the verdict.

A rights group called “Prisoners of Conscience” that focuses on Saudi political detainees said that al-Hathloul could be released as early as the end of March 2021 based on time served. She has been imprisoned since May 2018 and 34 months of her sentencing will be suspended.

1:47 UBC grad detained in Saudi Arabia UBC grad detained in Saudi Arabia – May 29, 2018

The judge ordered her to serve five years and eight months in prison for violating anti-terrorism laws, according to Sabq, which said its reporter was allowed inside the courtroom during Monday’s session.

Story continues below advertisement

Sabq reported that the judge said the defendant had confessed to committing the crimes and that her confessions were made voluntarily and without coercion. The judge said the verdict was issued in the presence of the prosecutor, the defendant, a representative from the government’s Human Rights Commission and a handful of select local media representatives.

Family, friends and advocates have relaunched a social media campaign demanding al-Hathloul’s release using the hashtag #FreeLoujain.

Supporters have alsoy have previously called on Canada to take a stronger position in supporting al-Hathloul’s release.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told Global News earlier this year, that the federal government was monitoring the situation “closely,” and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had raised the issue at a G-20 leaders summit chaired by Saudi Arabia’s king in November.

“In particular, we have expressed our strong concerns about the treatment of women’s rights activists,” the spokesperson said.

“Canada is concerned about the case of Loujain Al-Hathloul and other women activists in their struggle for gender equality and human rights.”

— With files from Global News