Global News Morning Saskatoon
December 22 2020 9:28am
04:17

Optimist Hill now open for the winter

Optimist Hill is now open to the public after the province made a change to gathering limits at ski hills. The hill’s Rob Letts joins Global News Morning with what’s available this winter.

