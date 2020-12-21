Weather December 21 2020 7:30pm 01:54 Ice bombs fall from Port Mann Bridge Monday During the storm that swept across southern B.C. Monday, drivers reported ice bombs falling from the cables of the Port Mann Bridge. Our cameraman captured some of them. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7536549/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7536549/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?