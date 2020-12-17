Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 17 2020 8:15am
01:17

Saskatchewan priest charged with sexual assault: RCMP

This video contains content about alleged sexual violence and may be triggering for some viewers.

A priest in east-central Saskatchewan has been charged with sexual assault.

