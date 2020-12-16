Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
December 16 2020 6:06pm
02:06

Search for missing N.S. fishers suspended, case handed to RCMP

The search for five fishers that went missing after a scallop boat sank in the Bay of Fundy on Tuesday has been suspended, officials say. Ross Lord brings us the latest.

