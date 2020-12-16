Global News at 6 Halifax December 16 2020 6:06pm 02:06 Search for missing N.S. fishers suspended, case handed to RCMP The search for five fishers that went missing after a scallop boat sank in the Bay of Fundy on Tuesday has been suspended, officials say. Ross Lord brings us the latest. Search for missing N.S. fishers suspended, case handed to RCMP <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527106/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527106/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?