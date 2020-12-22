RCMP to use underwater sound wave technology in missing N.S. fishers search

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they are planning on doing sonar exploration in the ongoing search for the five fishers that went missing off the coast of Nova Scotia last week.

Sonar exploration uses sound wave technology to detect objects underneath the surface of water.

One week after the Chief William Sault vessel went down with a crew onboard, RCMP say they will use this technology if weather and water safety permits it.

In addition, the RCMP say they will continue aerial search in collaboration with the Lands and Forestry Department.

The 15-metre vessel foundered northeast of Digby last Tuesday amid three-metre waves pushed by 40 km/h gusts and an unusually high tide.

The remains found on Tuesday have not yet been publicly identified. However, the company where the fishers worked, Yarmouth Sea Products, confirmed the name of the fishers: Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Michael Drake and Geno Francis, and captain Charles Roberts.

Nova Scotia RCMP said on Saturday that ground search for the fishermen is suspended indefinitely due to unsafe weather-related conditions. Monday, RCMP suspended air search due to a lack of availability of a helicopter.

RCMP say aerial search is resuming on Tuesday, “weather permitting.”

