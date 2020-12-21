Full Bay Scallop Association accepting donations to help families of missing fishermen

Send this page to someone via email

The Full Bay Scallop Association announced Monday that it’ll be opening and managing funds to provide monetary donations to the families of the fishers missing off the coast of Delaps Cove, N.S.

“The members of the association have been greatly moved by the response from the within the fishing industry and the public to the tragic loss,” the association said in a statement.

The 15-metre Chief William Saulis foundered northeast of Digby last Tuesday amid three-metre waves pushed by 40 km/h gusts and an unusually high tide. The body of one man was recovered that day, but five others remain missing.

The association said many have reached out to see how they could provide monetary donations to the families of the men.

“What initially started as an internal Association collection of funds has grown significantly.”

As a result, the association and Yarmouth Sea Products have opened an account called the Chief William Saulis Benevolent Fund with the Coastal Financial Credit Union, supported by the Hood Fraser d’Entremont law firm.

Donations can be made to the account at any of the credit union’s branches across the Atlantic provinces starting Monday, the association said.

A GoFundMe page has also been created to simplify the process for donating. Any donations made on this page will be added to the account.

“As some of the fleet left the wharf this weekend for the first time since Tuesday, Captains have remarked that although today feels different, they have seen tragedies at sea in the past and they know that they have always sailed out again,” the association said.

