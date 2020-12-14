Menu

December 14 2020 3:13pm
01:02

COVID-19: Hinshaw confident World Junior Hockey Championships can go ahead safely

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains why she is OK with the World Junior Hockey Championships going ahead in Edmonton, Alta.

