Health
December 11 2020 5:24pm
04:50

B.C. reports 737 new cases of COVID-19, record number of active cases

B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Dec. 11. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details.

