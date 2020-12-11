Menu

Crime
December 11 2020 1:19pm
Crown calls final witness in dangerous offender hearing for Coaldale man

The Crown has called its final witness in the dangerous offender hearing for repeat sex offender Trevor Pritchard. Quinn Campbell has the details.

