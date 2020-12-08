Global News Hour at 6 BC December 8 2020 9:57pm 01:53 VPD officer tweets out distressing story of racism A Vancouver Police sergeant took to social media after a wellness check on an elderly woman revealed the life-threatening impact of racism. Catherine Urquhart reports Chinese woman tells VPD officer she’s scared of hospital because of COVID-19 stigma <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7510307/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7510307/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?