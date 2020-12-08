Menu

Confinement
December 8 2020 2:18pm
00:48

Montreal plant boutique on wheels visits south shore

The Rolling Pop Up, is a truck that delivers food and plants to people’s doors. The initiative aims to chase the COVID blues away by bringing a bit of greenery into people’s lives.

