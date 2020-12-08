Confinement December 8 2020 2:18pm 00:48 Montreal plant boutique on wheels visits south shore The Rolling Pop Up, is a truck that delivers food and plants to people’s doors. The initiative aims to chase the COVID blues away by bringing a bit of greenery into people’s lives. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7509063/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7509063/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?