Plant boutique on wheels visits Montreal’s south shore

Montreal’s first plant boutique on wheels visited Greenfield Park on Montreal’s south shore on Sunday.

The Rolling Pop Up, a truck that delivers food and plants to people’s doors, delivered goods to people confined in their homes, “bringing the store to them,” said Cynthia Polanco who founded the initiative with chef Edouard Albert Archer.

Polanco and Archer say the Rolling Pop Up is the first of its kind in Canada.

“Our goal is really to deliver joy to people’s door,” Polanco said.

“Especially in this time of a pandemic when it’s so hard for people to stay home. [People] are confined, they don’t see anyone and are stressed to go outside and even do their groceries.”

The truck made several stops around Greenfield park as locals purchased tropical plants and fusion food.

Polanco told Global News the truck will continue circulating around the city throughout the winter.