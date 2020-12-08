Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
December 8 2020 8:43am
04:16

Runner doing half-marathon a day to raise money for Food Banks Canada

Have you ran a half-marathon before? Saskatoon’s James Beer will be running one…every day in December to raise money for Food Banks Canada.

