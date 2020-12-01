Menu

Global News at Noon BC
December 1 2020 3:38pm
One person is dead following Vancouver apartment fire on Kingsway

One person is dead after a two-storey apartment building fire in Vancouver. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday evening at Kingsway and Gladstone.

