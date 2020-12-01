Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 1 2020 10:31am
02:47

Parents plan provide wide ‘sick out’ campaign

Langley parent Miranda Tracy is urging parents from all over the province to keep their kids home from school on Tuesday. We talk to her about the goal of the ‘sick out’ campaign.

