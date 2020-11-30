Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 30 2020 7:30pm
01:31

Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago

The Regina Police Service has laid a murder charge in the death of Patrick Thauberger who went missing more than two decades ago.

