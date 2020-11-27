Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
November 27 2020 6:55pm
00:30

Hinshaw calls COVID-19 vaccine rollout date a ‘moving target’ for Alberta

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Alberta Health Services continues to work with the federal government on a rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home