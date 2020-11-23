Global News at Noon BC November 23 2020 5:45pm 00:43 Thee hikers rescued Sunday night from Mount Fromme Three university students were rescued from the North Shore Mountains on Sunday night after they couldn’t make their way off of Mount Fromme. Search crews bail out three underprepared students on North Vancouver’s Mt. Fromme <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480084/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480084/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?