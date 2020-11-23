Menu

Comments

Canada

Search crews bail out three underprepared students on North Vancouver’s Mt. Fromme

By John Copsey Global News
North Shore Rescue volunteers plot their rescue of three lost hikers on Mount Fromme Sunday evening.
North Shore Rescue volunteers plot their rescue of three lost hikers on Mount Fromme Sunday evening. Global News

Three university students had to be rescued from the North Shore mountains on Sunday night, and not without a scolding.

North Shore Rescue was called to locate three young men from UBC on Mt. Fromme.

According to search organizers, the group had left too late in the day, wasn’t dressed for the conditions, and couldn’t get off the trail without assistance.

Read more: Documentary series goes behind the headlines with North Shore Rescue

Officials said it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially this time of the year.

“If they’d called us in the middle of the day, perhaps we could (have used) a helicopter. That would’ve been a lot easier,” said search manager Peter Haigh.

Read more: North Shore Rescue volunteer scolds rescued couple

