Search crews bail out three underprepared students on North Vancouver’s Mt. Fromme

Three university students had to be rescued from the North Shore mountains on Sunday night, and not without a scolding.
North Shore Rescue was called to locate three young men from UBC on Mt. Fromme.
According to search organizers, the group had left too late in the day, wasn’t dressed for the conditions, and couldn’t get off the trail without assistance.
Officials said it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially this time of the year.
“If they’d called us in the middle of the day, perhaps we could (have used) a helicopter. That would’ve been a lot easier,” said search manager Peter Haigh.
