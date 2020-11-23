Menu

Global News at Noon BC
November 23 2020 5:46pm
00:32

Indigenous grandfather files human rights complaint against VPD, BMO

A human rights complaint has been filed again the Vancouver Police Department and the Bank of Montreal for the arrest of an Indigenous man and his granddaughter in December 2019.

