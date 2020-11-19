Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 19 2020 8:41pm 02:06 Canada charting path to net-zero emissions by 2050 The federal government announced a bill to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next 30 years – what but what that mean for Albertans? Sarah Ryan reports. What do Canada’s net-zero targets mean for Albertans? <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7474042/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7474042/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?