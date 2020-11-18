Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 18 2020 9:26am
04:12

Celebrating family milestones while respecting social distancing rules

Celebrating milestones while following social distancing guidelines can be challenging. Global’s Laura Casella gets tips from Lifestyle Blogger Jaimie Damak.

