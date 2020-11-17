Coronavirus November 17 2020 8:38pm 01:26 More enforcement help The province is stepping up enforcement of public health orders, hiring a private security firm, and retroactively ticketing protestors in Steinbach. But the way it’s being done is raising some concerns. Manitoba hiring private security to help enforce coronavirus restrictions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469156/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469156/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?