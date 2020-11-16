Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
November 16 2020 2:41pm
02:25

Warm spell: Nov. 16 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Cloudy but it will warm up. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, Nov. 16.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home