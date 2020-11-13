Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
November 13 2020 6:39pm
01:06

Saskatoon snow cleanup will cost ‘millions of dollars’: city manager

The aftermath of Saskatoon’s blizzard is turning out to be quite expensive as the city says the clean-up will cost millions.

