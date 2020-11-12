Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 12 2020 9:02pm
01:48

B.C. school concerns increase as coronavirus cases soar

B.C. teachers are continuing to express worry, as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb. Aaron McArthur reports

