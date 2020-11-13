COVID-19 cluster reported at 2nd Nanaimo high school

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo is dealing with its second COVID-19 cluster at a high school, officials confirmed Friday.

The new cluster was at John Barsby Secondary, according to the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District.

Exposures were reported at the school on Nov. 6, 9 and 10.

Island Health defines a school cluster as “two or more people with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection, who attended school during their infectious period.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The definition includes the possibility of school-based transmission.

It comes after a cluster was identified earlier this month at Dover Bay Secondary, which reported exposures on Nov. 2, 5 and 6.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected individuals were isolating at home, and Island Health had completed contact tracing in both cases, the district said.

The district issued a reminder Friday, asking people to perform daily health checks and stay home if sick, to wear masks when outside their cohort or family bubble, to limit social activities and to stay close to come.

Earlier this week, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Island Health’s chief medical health officer has linked that outbreak to travel to the Lower Mainland and has asked Vancouver Island residents to stay away from Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, where cases are surging.