Global News Morning Saskatoon November 12 2020 9:49am 04:16 Adopt a Pet: Luigi and Saskatoon SPCA’s Christmas Stockings Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA joins Global News Morning with an update on Luigi the cat and talks about the return of their Christmas Stockings program for another year. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7458079/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7458079/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?