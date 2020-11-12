Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 12 2020 9:49am
04:16

Adopt a Pet: Luigi and Saskatoon SPCA’s Christmas Stockings

Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA joins Global News Morning with an update on Luigi the cat and talks about the return of their Christmas Stockings program for another year.

