Global News Hour at 6 BC November 10 2020 9:52pm 01:48 B.C. family fighting Sunwing Vacations gets refund A Langley couple whose $16,000 Sunwing Vacations' trip was cancelled due to COVID-19 has won a full refund after Consumer Matters stepped in to help. Anne Drewa reports.