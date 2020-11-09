Menu

Joe Biden
November 9 2020 2:03pm
Westmount High School celebrates Kamala Harris

Students at Westmount High School are celebrating the victory of Kamala Harris, the new vice-president elect of the United States. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

